Manipur: Churachandpur artists raise funds for cancer patient by selling artwork

Churachandpur: In a heartwarming and noble initiative, like-minded artists from Manipur’s Churachandpur district have come together to offer their artworks in exchange for aid to a cancer patient through an online exhibition.

Sumpi Hanghal alias Sumpandi, a popular comedian from the Paite community, is currently fighting oesophagus cancer and undergoing treatment in Imphal.

The charity art sale is an initiative of the Zomi Art community, a group of 12 young self-taught artists. While some are still attending college, others have finished their graduations.

Speaking to EastMojo, David Guite, one of the artists, said they wanted to do something for Sumpandi and his family after they came to know about his sickness.

“We took up this initiative because we know how local artists, be it, painters, singers, or comedians, struggle for livelihood due to lack of proper platforms. So, as local artists, we want to help another local artist struggling to live,” said David.

All the earnings from the art charity sale will go to Sumpandi for his treatment after taking out the art framing fee, informed David.

“We took up this initiative with some like-minded young artists to sell a total of 28 artworks online. We find it wise to give something in return instead of simply asking money from people for charity, so it came as a charity sale. When you take these artworks home, you are helping someone in need,” David wrote on his Facebook account.

The online charity art sale features 28 works of these artists, of which are original pencil artworks, some are oil paintings on canvas, and some artworks are digital and printed.

The collection can be viewed on @zomi-art on Instagram, and see the list of artworks on sale for the cause.

Unfortunately, despite the charity art sale for a cause going live online on Thursday, so far, there are no takers or buyers of their artworks.

“If we do not sell anything in a week, we are trying to approach some people or family in the society,” said David.

Apart from pursuing Art studies, David runs an art academy called the Ronin Academy of Contemporary Realism in the Churachandpur district and teaches kids and young adults about art.

The other artists include Johnmuan Tonsing, Mangkhanlal, Zoulian Vualnam, Sangpui, Douminlal, Dingding Khuptong, Paulian, Lalboi Zou, Max Samte, Haihkim Vualnam and Khupjoyson.

