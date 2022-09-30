Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Thursday stated that the state government was ready to recognise every unsung individual who fought against British rule and was involved in the freedom struggle as a martyr.

The CM said that everyone who contributed to India’s freedom struggle should be honoured.

The CM was speaking as a chief guest at the one-day national dialogue on ‘Tribal Heroes in India’s Freedom Struggle’ organised by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Centenary Hall of Manipur University, Canchipur.

CM Biren Singh said that after Narendra Modi became India’s Prime Minister in 2014, the Central government has taken up the initiative to recognize all the unsung players in India’s freedom struggle.

“Everyone who had contributed to attaining freedom by fighting against British rule is now being honoured,” he said.

Mentioning that an Indian Coast Guard Ship was named after the state’s freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu, the CM stated that it was the right time to research and bring up the name of every unsung hero who took part in the freedom struggle and honour them.

Maintaining that by choosing a tribal woman for the post of the President of India, the current Union government has shown that every community contributed to the freedom struggle.

The national dialogue on ‘Tribal Heroes in India’s Freedom Struggle’ is being organised across the country in 125 universities to remember the unforgettable contribution of tribals in the freedom struggle. Its purpose is to raise awareness amongst the tribal youths about the contributions and sacrifices of the tribal community in the freedom struggle.

