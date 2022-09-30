Imphal: Manipur University has served a show-cause notice to Dr N Sanatomba Singh, who is currently serving as an assistant professor in the Manipuri department, over his remarks on liquor legalisation by the state government and other sensitive issues during a debating competition in the varsity on Sunday.

The show cause notice issued by Manipur University Registrar Prof W Chandbabu Singh stated that Dr Sanatomba delivered a speech during the debate competition, which criticised the state government with regard to tourism, legalisation of liquor and various other sensitive issues.

MU Registrar Chandbabu told EastMojo said that the decision was taken during the Deans’ Committee meeting and discussed his speech during the debating competition held at the University, which violated the rules under Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

During the speech, Dr Sanatomba said, “Over 70 to 80 percent of people consuming alcohol in the state are either addicted or from the poorer section of the society. So, for alcoholic persons, the quality of alcohol will not make any difference. However, for poorer section of the society, it is always a burden whether it is legal to drink or banned in the state.”

“The Deans’ Committee, in its meeting held on September 27, considered the matter in detail and resolved to issue a show cause notice to him before taking any necessary action as per law, if so required,” Chandbabu told EastMojo.

The competition was organised by Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) on September 25 at the conference hall of the Manipur Institute of Management Studies, Manipur University.

By legalising alcohol, the state government is planning to earn around Rs 600-Rs 800 crore per annum. “Despite the government’s war on drugs campaign, lifting of prohibition on alcohol shows their weakness in the campaign and displays how the state government is unable to control the drug or alcohol menace,” Prof Sanatomba had added.

“Such speech made by him in the public platform that went viral on social media has tarnished the image of the University, which prima facie appears to be highly derogatory and defamatory,” stated the notice.

Dr Sanatomba has now been asked to explain his speech in writing within seven days from the date of receipt of the show cause notice and explain why disciplinary action as deemed fit should not be taken against him.

“We will decide the further course of action after a meeting with the vice-chancellor once the committee receives the written explanatory note from Dr Sanatomba,” said the Registrar.

