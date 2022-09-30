Manipur: CM honours Jana Neta Hijam Irawat, says govt working with public

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid rich tributes to Jana Neta Hijam Irawat during the state-level celebration of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day 2022, held at Irawat Square, Thangmeiband Lilashing Khongnangkhong in Imphal West on Friday.

Speaking at the event, CM N Biren Singh assured us that the government would not take up any work or policy, which will harm or be against the people of the state.

He said the government will work hand in hand with the people of the state. “Being a democracy, there will be some who will disagree with the policies, but the government will work in accordance with the majority of the public,” he added.

Singh said that the real meaning of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day will be realised when we follow in the footsteps of the leader and do good for society.

The chief minister said that Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day stood for the downtrodden, poor, upliftment of the poor, and believed in a united Manipur of both hills and the valley.

He added that the activist, Irawat, had served society in various capacities. He was a poet, journalist, theatre artiste, polo player, leader, and guide during the Nupi Lal of 1939.

Speaking on issues related to student bodies’ elections, the chief minister appealed to those concerned that all students-related issues be left free and fair. “We should all maintain and honour the liberty and freedom of students and after proper consideration, their elections should be held at the earliest in a free and fair manner,” he added.

The chief minister further highlighted that Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press also have a limit on decency and morality. He said we are all bound under the Constitution and cannot act beyond that.

Singh called on senior police officers of the state to launch a mass drive against the sale of illegal liquor as the government prepares for the implementation of liquor legalisation in the state.

“What political advantage can the government gain by legalising or not legalising liquor?,” the chief minister asked, adding that everything, including revenue collection, is secondary. The primary concern of the government is to save lives, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science and Technology minister Thongam Biswajit Singh said it was time to understand why the day was being observed.

Jana Neta Hijam Irawat believed in a strong and united Manipur, he said, adding that our younger generation should follow and imbibe Jana Neta Hijam Irawat’s ideals of unity and eradicating inequality amongst people.

The minister also highlighted the late leader’s many services to society.

The event was attended by minister Govindas Konthoujam, minister L Susindro Meitei, minister Kashim Vashum, minister H Dingo, students, and other dignitaries.

As part of the celebrations, the chief minister laid a wreath at the statue of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat. Artists of the Shri Shri Bal Mukunda Dev Government Music College performed the opening and closing songs.

