Manipur: Imphal River cleanliness drive begins in Kangpokpi district

Kangpokpi: Following the successful cleaning and rejuvenation campaign of the Nambul River, the directorate of environment and climate change and water resources department, on Thursday, launched a month-long ‘Cleaning of Imphal River Campaign’ in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The programme is undertaken in collaboration with the District Administration of Kangpokpi, Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council (SH-ADC), Kangpokpi Town Committee (KTC), Kangpokpi Women’s Welfare Organisation (KWWO), Kangpokpi Youth Union (KYU), among others.

According to Dr T Brajakumar Singh, deputy director of the directorate of environment & climate change, the target is to fully clean the Imphal River.

Informing that the Imphal River cleaning drive is along the stretch from Kangpokpi to Sekmai for phase-I, he said the cleaning process has started from Thursday in the Kangpokpi district. He also said that a month-long awareness campaign will begin from October 4, 2022. The awareness drive will be held in each and every ward of the district comprising around 50 households.

He said the target is to collect domestic waste at each household and to impose door-to-door waste collection at various establishments which will be done by the KTC under the overall supervision of the SH-ADC. He informed that actions have been taken up as per the District Environment Plan.

Stating that the target is to change people’s habits and to privatise the door-to-door collection for self-sustenance for the maintenance of the operation, he informed that the aim is to stop domestic and solid waste from polluting the Imphal River.

He said areas like markets, hospitals, offices, and shops, among others, will have to mandatory pay fees for the collection of solid waste, which will be done on daily basis.

On the other hand, KTC Chairman Angam Leivon welcomed the move of the government and expressed his happiness over the cleaning of the river, plan for an awareness campaign and collection of solid waste. Stating that the plan will surely help the people of the district to live in a clean environment, he said the action plan was the need of the hour to save the rivers and other water bodies in the state.

Notably, on September 19, water resources minister Awangbow Newmai along with Kangpokpi DC Kengoo Zuringla and officials of the water resources department and directorate of environment & climate change, inspected the Imphal River, Makhan River and Sekmai River banks.

