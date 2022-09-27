Manipur: Manushi Chhillar to walk the ramp in Robert Naorem’s show

Imphal: Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar will walk the ramp as the showstopper for ace-Indian designer Robert Naorem from Manipur in the upcoming ‘Manipur Fashion Extravaganza, 2022’ in Imphal.

The Manipur Fashion Extravaganza is scheduled to be held on October 16 at Imphal Hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking to media persons at Robert Naorem Studio on Tuesday, designer Naorem said that this will be one of the best runways in the state by team Robert after the show had a moment to pause due to the pandemic.

“We are happy to announce that we are coming back to Imphal with the Fashion Extravaganza show with a cause and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will walk the ramp as a showstopper showcasing the traditional Manipuri attires on the runway,” said the designer.

“I will be coming to Manipur to walk as the showstopper for designer Robert Naorem to support the handloom and weavings of Manipur,” said the former Miss World in a recorded video and urged the public to come and witness the grand fashion extravaganza.

Naorem said, “The show is not just about fashion, but it is also about a cause. And to make it more inclusive, we will also have the underprivileged people, including differently-abled persons, walk the ramp and make them part of this event.”

Apart from the show, the renowned designer also informed that on the day they will be launching the Robert Naorem Charitable Trust Foundation to support the underprivileged section of society.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The upcoming event will also showcase the designs of one of the rising designers from Manipur, Arbin Tonjam and the former Miss World will also showcase his designs as a showstopper.

Altogether, 50 professional models both from the state and other parts of the country will walk the ramp and showcase the collections of the traditional handloom and textiles designed by Robert Naorem.

“I always believe in boosting fashion till now and it never stops. And I hope this will give a huge mileage in the state’s fashion in terms of quality and standards in conducting such fashion shows in Manipur,” said designer-cum-makeup artist whose work is known for promoting indigenous handlooms and textiles.

Around 2,000 people through invitations are expected to witness the upcoming show.

Sanjay Nigam, founder of India Fashion Awards, will also be part of the show as a guest, said Naorem.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Manipur gets NE’s 1st-ever restaurant run by deaf persons in Imphal

Trending Stories









