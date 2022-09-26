Manipur: CM Biren inaugurates Flybig flight from Imphal to Tezu

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated the Flybig Flight from Imphal to Tezu at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren Singh maintained that under UDAN Scheme, the state will be connected to Arunachal Pradesh by the Flybig flight. The flight will directly fly to Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh and then to Guwahati. With such an initiative, connections among peoples of different North East states will become closer, the CM added.

He continued that this would not only increase people-to-people connections but also bring growth in businesses and in the tourism sector.

Regarding the Imphal to Bangkok Flight service, the chief minister informed that Imphal to Bangkok via Guwahati will start its operation soon. However, the direct flight from Imphal to Bangkok is still under consideration.

The inaugural programme was also attended by works minister Govindas Konthoujam and transport minister Khashim Vashum.

Earlier, the chief minister also inaugurated Hotel Imolesh located at Old Lambulane Road in Imphal West in presence of works minister Govindas Konthoujam and former minister Okram Henry Singh.

Addressing the gathering, CM Biren Singh said a politician should always work tirelessly to provide people with a quality life, safeguarding human rights and making arrangements for their people to be self-sustaining in their occupation.

“Continuing that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government has been putting all efforts to bring a change in the state, the chief minister mentioned that an Institute of Hotel Management had been opened recently. The government had also provided IT training to around 2,000 youths, out of which around 1,000 youths had got jobs in the sector,” the CM said.

He also maintained that many foreign tourists are willing to visit the state considering its scenic beauty, weather, decency of people and the taste of its cuisine. “The Hotel Imolesh was being inaugurated at the right time as many tourists are visiting the state for the upcoming Sangai Festival 2022,” added the chief minister.

