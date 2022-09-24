Ukhrul: Around 100 paddy fields have been reportedly submerged in rain-triggered flash floods in Chingjaroi Khunou village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

The floods have destroyed paddy fields belonging to over 100 families in different locations of the village including Kashapala, Alinroh, Khazankhrala, Taropula, Angzadan, Ralinhor, Rarkhola, and Khangkhapala.

According to one of the affected farmers Raskan Thotmathing, Rangazak Kong river, which flows between Chingjaroi Khunou and Senapati district, and other small streams in the areas of Kazankhra, Taropukhra, and Angkhrokhra swelled up due to the heavy rains on the nights of September 23 and 24. The resulting floods destroyed about 50 acres of paddy fields.

Also, fish worth Rs 5 lakh reared in around 10 fishery ponds and other terrace paddy fields have been swept away due to torrential rainfall.

Apart from rearing fish in the fishery ponds, many locals in the area practice the integrated rice and fish farming system since it is a mutually beneficial process.

“Affected farmers have gone to their respective paddy fields today to assess the damage since it rained heavily again last night,” said Thotmathing.

Meanwhile, the lifeline between Chingjaroi and Razai village, a road constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was cut-off on Saturday morning, following a rockslide due to the heavy downpour overnight.

The damage caused by flash floods in Ukhrul district

Many local vehicles ferrying passengers to Ukhrul from the village had to return due to the road blockade, causing huge inconveniences, said Thotmathing.

He said that the flash floods had partially damaged the reservoir tank which is under construction for water augmentation.

The bank is being constructed under the funding of the New Development Bank (NDB).

