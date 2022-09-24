Lamka: Rayburn College, affiliated with Manipur University, one of the most reputed colleges in Manipur in general and Churachandpur (Lamka) in particular, has rolled out its new academic session 2022-2023 on August 30, 2022. Freshers from diverse backgrounds have set their feet on the campus to begin their new journey in academic life. An orientation program for the new students has been conducted on the College premises. The new academic session for the Bachelor’s Degree program, which begins today in the College, strictly adhered to the guidelines of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The much talked about New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is all set to replace the National Policy on Education (NPE) of 1986 with the hype of bringing tremendous change in the education system in India. In January 2015, a committee under former Cabinet Secretary T.S.R. Subramaniam started the consultation process for the New Education Policy, which was later approved by the Union Cabinet of India on July 29, 2020, outlining the vision of the new education system of India. The New Education Policy is a comprehensive framework for elementary education to higher education and vocational training in rural and urban India. The policy aims to transform India’s education system by 2030.

Established in 1994 with a vision to achieve academic and spiritual excellence, Rayburn College is one of Manipur’s more vibrant, reputed educational institutions. Its main objective is to bring glory to the Triune God. Accordingly, the Institution strives to Learn, Labor, and Serve. The College was named after Dr Robert G. Rayburn, who had inspired the founders of this college toward the need for high-quality Christ-centered learning in our country. A donation has supported the College from well-wishers, friends, churches, NGOs, and fees collected from students.

The College is situated at a distance of 62 kilometres from the state capital in the urban area of Churachandpur district of Manipur. It is attended by students from Schedule Tribe and Backward Class of the state. The extent of the present College campus is approximately 5.5 acres with an H-shaped four storied-building marking up to an area of 21 720 square meters, which houses classrooms, laboratory rooms, mini auditorium, library, offices, etc.

During its 28 years of journey in shaping and imparting knowledge through education, the College has been running successfully under the guidance of the Principal Rev. Dr Khen P. Tombing, the Vice-Principal Dr Kh. Thianminlian Vaiphei, and well-qualified teaching and non-teaching staff. The College has offered three (3) major streams in the Bachelor Degree courses- viz- Arts, Science and Commerce. In the Arts stream, the primary subjects consist of English, Geography, History, Political Science, Psychology, and Sociology. In contrast, the Commerce stream includes Management, Banking & Finance, Accounting, and Science stream includes Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and Zoology. As of now, the college has offered fourteen (14) different subjects in total.

It is worth mentioning that Rayburn College is the first and foremost College or educational institution under Manipur University in implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to provide quality education among the citizen.

At the inauguration of the August session, the Principal reiterated that Rayburn College is the first college in the region (state) to start its new academic session by adopting the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, one of the remarkable achievements for the Rayburn family. He also laid out some of the roadmaps and policies the College plans to undertake and experiment with in the new academic session. To this, he told the members present in the meeting that the College is trying to spread its wings in the field of innovative projects, which will be highly beneficial for everyone, especially the student community in the district. He also thanked all the staff for giving their best version of hard work and dedication for the betterment and upliftment of the College.

Mention may be made that Rayburn College has immensely contributed to the promotion, improvement, and upgradation of education in the State in general and the District in particular. To be more precise, we may highlight that it has played a crucial role in framing the Manipur University curriculum and syllabus of the Psychology subject for the Bachelor’s Degree course. The pioneering college within the State is offering the issue at the Bachelor’s Degree level, which has been a great success. Moreover, the College has provided a Post-Graduate degree program in three (3) different subjects viz a viz Master of Arts (Political Science), Master of Arts (History), and Master of Commerce (M. Com).

Apart from the success in the academic fields, Rayburn College has paid great attention to promoting skills and developing students’ personalities. To this, it offers various services under Co-Curricular and Extra-Curricular activities. The Evangelical Union (EU), the National Social Service (NSS), the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and the Certificate Courses from NIELIT Churachandpur, NESEED, etc., are fully operational in the College and have brought laurels to the College in various capacity.

To cope with the demand of this challenging world, the College has spread its wings in diverse fields and climbed up a greater height. Few exceptional may be highlighted that the College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the King Sejong Institute, Imphal, for the study of the Korean Language in the College, and inked a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the United College, Chandel, on August 27, 2022. To facilitate the Teacher Exchange Programmes, Student Exchange Programmes, Workshops, Seminars, or any other educational activities such as Symposiums, Debates, Quiz & Essays or Sports, Culture & Community Services Programmes. Apart from these agreements, the College is looking forward to welcoming international students from Third World countries as fiftyfold numbers are being allotted to the College by Manipur University. If things go smoothly, these international students would come and stay on the College premises and access the education system in India. This program has been initiated by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) under the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and is facilitated by a few selected Central Universities in the country.

Since its establishment, the college has produced many officers in the government and non-government sectors. The alums are Impacting our great nation and beyond. They endeavour to train them to bring out their best and excel in everything they do. It has been a great encouragement to witness graduates impacting our nation and beyond the year.

It is highly anticipated that more success awaits the rising star from the east (Rayburn College) in pursuit of quality education in the region.

