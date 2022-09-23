Imphal: In a major clamp down on drug trafficking in the state, a joint team of the Manipur police and Customs department seized 2,086 grams of suspected brown sugar worth Rs 18 crore from Imphal East district on Thursday.

Based on specific inputs, the joint team of special commando unit of Manipur Police, Khabeisoi and Customs Officers of Imphal Customs (Preventive) Division conducted a search operation at Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai and recovered 175 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar.

Appreciating the team for their efforts in the war on drugs campaign, Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “As a part of the War on Drugs 2.0, the Government of Manipur and the state police will leave no stone unturned. A Combined team of Special Commando unit, Khabeisoi and Custom department based on a reliable source conducted a search operation in Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai.”

“A total of 175 soap cases suspected to be brown sugar, approx. to worth Rs 18 crore, were seized. Appreciate Manipur Police and Custom Dept. for their efforts to subside the menace of drug trafficking and addiction in the state,” Singh added.

