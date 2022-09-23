Imphal: Highlighting that Manipur has over 12,000 Cooperative Societies, Minister for Cooperation Nemcha Kipgen made a clarion call for development in the state by strengthening the cooperative sector.
Kipgen was attending the inaugural function of Bharathimanass Agriculture Co-operative Ltd. & Bharathimanass Labour and Construction Co-operative Ltd., (MSCS, Govt of India) held on Friday at Imphal Peace Museum, Maibam Lotpa Ching.
She informed the gathering that the state government continues to strive for the improvement of the Cooperative scenario of the state. Proposals have already been submitted for the Scheme of Integrated Cooperative Development Project (I.C.D.P.) to the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). The I.C.D.P. scheme was introduced for the development of the district through Cooperative efforts in the area of agriculture and allied sectors like Fishery, Poultry, Handloom, Rural Industries, Livestock, Consumers etc, the minister said.
The minister urged all the cooperative societies in the state to work with sheer dedication and sincerity for the successful implementation of the schemes.
Nemcha further appealed to all to join hands to make Manipur a model cooperative state to improve the economy of the state through cooperative sectors.
