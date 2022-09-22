Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday urged all the communities in the state to co-exist peacefully as Manipur’s beauty was in its diversity.

The CM made the clarion call while addressing a gathering at the observance of 1st Death Anniversary of (L) Athuan Abonmai at Tarung Village in Langol.

CM Biren Singh expressed his firm belief and further assured that justice will be delivered in Abonmai’s case. He added that details about the case could not be divulged at the moment as it was under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Regarding the construction of a memorial park in Abonmai’s name, CM Biren said the government will do the needful though it might take some time.

Identifying the late Abonmai to be a vocal leader who believed in the unity of Manipur, and welfare of the Zeliangrong people, the CM said Abonmai was “like family” to him.

The CM said he shared the grief and sorrow of the family. He also thanked the JAC for looking after and supporting the bereaved family during their time of sorrow.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said, “This is not the time for war,” and further called on everyone to shun violence. “Violence and infightings have never brought development,” the CM said, adding that respect for each other was important in order to co-exist.

Hill Areas Committee (HAC) chairman Dinganglung Gangmei said taking the path of violence and hate because of differences will not let the society and nation progress.

“In a matured democracy like India, where the concept of unity in diversity exists, there is no place for politics of hate and violence,” he said.

He further sought the cooperation and support of the people to honour the legacy of the late Athuan Abonmai. “Let us co-exist with communal harmony without disturbing the identity of other communities,” he said.

The HAC chairman condemned every form of violence and added that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

The observance was attended by minister L Susindro Meitei, leaders of various civil society organisations, among others.

As part of the observation, CM Biren Singh also led the others in offering a floral tribute to (L) Athuan Abonmai. Family members also made small speeches of gratitude and performed a special song.

