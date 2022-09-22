Imphal: An arms smuggler who undertook extortion activities for various banned outfits in Manipur was arrested from Yairipok Singa in Thoubal district on Wednesday.

According to the official release, the Imphal East police and troops of Assam Rifles of Keithelmanbi Battalion conducted a joint operation which led to the arrest of the smuggler along with weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One .32-inch pistol and seven live rounds were also recovered from his possession during the time of his arrest, the official release said.

“The arrested arms smuggler was actively engaged in extortion activity on behalf of various proscribed outfits,” an official said.

“The arrested person along with recovered items have been handed over to Yairipok Police Station for further investigation,” the official added.

Also Read | Manipur: First-ever floating photo exhibition at Loktak Lake

Trending Stories









