Manipur: PLA cadre arrested in Bishnupur district

Imphal: A self-styled major of the proscribed group People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested by security forces from Moirang in the Bishnupur district on Tuesday.
According to the official report, based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles of Loktak Battalion along with Manipur Police launched a joint operation which led to the arrest.
The self-styled major was reportedly involved in various anti-national activities, including recruitment of youths, IED threats to security forces and extortion from the local populace in the region.
“The arrest is seen as a major success in the wake of the numerous inputs of IED attacks by the proscribed group during the upcoming festive season,” the official release stated.
The arrested insurgent has been handed over to Moirang Police Station for further investigation.
