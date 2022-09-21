Manipur: Guv briefed on law and order situation during interaction with DCs 

Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Wednesday virtually interacted with all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Manipur.

During the interaction, Ganesan enquired about the law and order situation and other major issues in all districts of the state.

Interacting with the DCs, Ganesan said that the main purpose of his visits to the districts is to know the issues and grievances faced by the people. He said the purpose of visiting all sub-divisions is to cover all the Assembly constituencies in the state and interact with people to know their issues pertaining to their welfare.

He said that representatives of local bodies, civil society organisations, and district-level officers, should be present during meetings so that grievances and appropriate steps to address the same can be taken up. MLAs should also be invited to attend meetings during his visits to their respective constituencies, whenever possible, he added.

Emphasising the need to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB), the governor asked the DCs to take appropriate steps. He further said that the Centre has set 2025 as the target of eradicating TB, some years ahead of the target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Therefore, he stressed, all stakeholders should work to meet the target. Although COVID-19 is phasing out, we should be very careful and appropriate precautions should be followed, he added.

Manipur’s Deputy Commissioners during the virtual meeting with Governor La Ganesan

No major law and order issues were reported, except for some minor issues in Bishnupur, Kakching, Jiribam and Ukhrul districts. They also informed the governor about the arrangements which are being made for his proposed visits to their districts in the coming months.

Ganesan thanked the DCs for their efforts in maintaining law and order, as well as handling administrative work smoothly. Secretary to the governor, Bobby Waikhom also attended the meeting.

