Imphal: Troops of Assam Rifles of Chassad Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) destroyed a World War-II vintage bomb at Chassad in Kamjong district on Saturday.

See more On receipt of the information, troops of Assam Rifles with the assistance of local police safely shifted the bomb away from populated area for disposal. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vAcsR0t8Bi — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) September 18, 2022

As per the official report, the vintage bomb was recovered by locals during an ongoing digging work in Kamjong. On receipt of the information, troops of Assam Rifles, with the assistance of local police, safely shifted the bomb away from the populated area for disposal, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to an official, a team of Army Bomb Disposal Unit carried out the safe disposal of 250 lbs bomb using the ‘Violent Technique’. This mechanism involved careful and technical placement of pre-calculated explosives and initiating controlled detonation to destroy the bomb, said the official.

Prior to the disposal of the bomb, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles ensured safe evacuation of 250 residents and their animals residing within 2 km radius of the explosion site.

The destruction of bomb was successfully completed without any untoward incident due to explosion, it added.

Also read | Manipur: Rs 500 monthly allowance for people with up to 70% disability

Trending Stories









