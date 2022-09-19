Imphal: The total number of persons diagnosed with dengue rose to over 230 at Moreh town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Monday, according to an official.

According to state malaria officer Dr AR Chisti, the total number of persons suffering from dengue in Moreh town is now over 230. The first case was reported in June, 2022.

We are trying to send extra manpower to tackle the situation, said Dr Chisti.

In wake of the sudden outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease at Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border, a sensitisation programme on dengue was also organised by the state and district National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme at Moreh town, Tengnoupal district, on Saturday.

The programme aimed to raise public awareness on dengue and increase public participation in controlling further spread of the disease.

The awareness programme was also attended by Chief Medical Officer of Tengnoupal Jangkholun Touthang, District Medical Officer Tengnoupal, officials from District Malaria department, and leaders of the Hill Tribal Council, among others.

Meanwhile, Moreh Battalion Assam Rifles troops conducted fumigation in Moreh to prevent the outbreak of dengue.

The fumigation drive was carried out in ward no 7 and surrounding areas.

The troops also identified mosquito breeding grounds and two teams carried out fogging in villages, including S Moljol, Govajang, SL Munpi, Chavangphai, Cannan Veng, Zion Veng, Pangal Basti and Nepali Basti.

Residents of Moreh have been told to take necessary steps to destroy any mosquito breeding grounds in their surroundings.

