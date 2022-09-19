Manipur: Korean firm creates awareness on oral health among Ukhrul footballers

Ukhrul: Atomy India, a Korean healthcare firm, conducted an awareness campaign on oral health hygiene among young footballers in the Ukhrul district on Sunday.

During the awareness campaign, Atomy India through the Atomy Ultimate Ukhrul Center, distributed Atomy oral care kit to at least 75 underprivileged children who are currently undergoing football training at Ukhrul FC Academy. The campaign programme was also attended by the management staff of Ukhrul FC Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The campaign is part of the 75-day mass awareness campaign on oral hygiene across the country by Atomy India. Under the initiative, Atomy India will reach out to over 7,500 children with the oral hygiene initiative.

“It is a great privilege for Ukhrul FC Academy kids to participate in this oral hygiene campaign. The people of the Ukhrul district hardly receive any kind of government-related schemes/beneficiaries or any CSR facilities due to various reasons. But this time, we are extremely happy to see our kids participate and receive the Atomy products,” said Khareithan, executive director, Ukhrul FC Academy.

According to Khareithan, most of the students at the Academy are from the economically-weak background and they are being sponsored by the local community and well-wishers.

Ukhrul FC Academy was launched in May this year with an objective to train the young budding talents of the hill district in football. Moreover, through football training, the academy encourages the youth to lead a healthy living, as drug abuse is becoming a social menace in society.

Also Read | Manipur CM launches portal to address public grievances

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









