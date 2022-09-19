Manipur CM launches portal to address public grievances

Imphal, Sep: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has launched a web portal to enable people to redress their grievances, and provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues, officials said.

Three phone numbers, including two meant for the anti-corruption cell, have been made available on the portal ‘CM da Haisi’ (Let’s inform the CM), they said.

See more Delighted to have launched the 'CM Da Haisi' web portal at my office today. It will enable fast redressal of public grievances and provide a platform to raise corruption related issues. This will further enable us to bring transparency and accountability in governance. pic.twitter.com/LFTPAjwupB — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 19, 2022

“… It will enable fast redressal of public grievances and also provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues,” Biren wrote in a Facebook post.

“This will further enable us to bring transparency and accountability in governance and delivery of public services,” he added.

