Manipur CM launches portal to address public grievances
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Imphal, Sep: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has launched a web portal to enable people to redress their grievances, and provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues, officials said.

Three phone numbers, including two meant for the anti-corruption cell, have been made available on the portal ‘CM da Haisi’ (Let’s inform the CM), they said.

“… It will enable fast redressal of public grievances and also provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues,” Biren wrote in a Facebook post.

“This will further enable us to bring transparency and accountability in governance and delivery of public services,” he added.

