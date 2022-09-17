Imphal: The Border Area Integrated Sustainable Farming was launched on Friday under Tribal Development Fund (TDF) of NABARD with the Center for Community Initiative as the Project Implementing Agency at Singngat Village in Churachandpur district.

The launching programme was graced by MLA Singngat AC Chinlunthang Zou while Niangkhanvung Guite, General Manager, NABARD RO, Manipur attended as the guest of honour.

Addressing the programme, MLA Zou highlighted the privileges of the area and the people for being part of the beneficiaries. He also mentioned about training, technical and marketing help that will be received by the beneficiaries in due course of time and urged the people not to lose the opportunity.

If anyone needs help, you can reach out to me, he said.

The event was attended by 170 beneficiaries and few special invitees, including DDM of NABARD, Churachandpur, District Forest Officer of Churachandpur, Director of Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Churachandpur, Branch Manager of MSCB, Churachandpur, Rural Aid Services, Churachandpur and chief of 11 villages.

