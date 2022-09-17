Senapati: The youth department of the Mao Baptist Church Association (MBCA) in Manipur’s Senapati district conducted a three-day youth skill development workshop from September 13-15, with an aim to provide life skills to youths for self-reliance.

The three-day youth skill development workshop was conducted at MBCA Prayer Center, Mowzhu.

A total of 74 youths, undergraduates and post graduates, from 45 churches under the MBCA participated at the workshop. They were trained on making traditional stools (locally known as murra bu), different types of baskets (sohru), and traditional braided woven belts for backpacks (kofii), among others.

Four local artisans taught the youths the intricacy and delicacy of the artwork to revive the traditional weaving art and culture while the participants worked towards self independence.

“Unemployment is the cause for unrest among the youth and society, leading to depression, frustration, addictions, unplanned marriages etc. So, the primary purpose of the workshop was to address the issue of unemployment among youths. It is also for preservation and promotion of the traditional handicrafts,” said A Neli, youth secretary, MBCA.

Neli informed that this was not the first time the Church association came forward to organised a workshop on skills training for its members, especially the youth.

Over the last five years, the Church has extended trainings on mushroom cultivation, poultry farming, flower gardening, among others for sustainable livelihood, he said.

“Church exists for the society and when the society is at peace, Church is also at peace. The main role of the church is to make sure that people are spiritually well fed and physically too,” added Kokho Niloni, Mission secretary, MBCA.

