Manipur: Over 100 villagers in Senapati sick after birthday feast

Imphal: More than 100 locals, including children, were rushed to nearest primary health center at Paomata and sub-center at Tungjoy after suspected food poisoning from a birthday feast at Tungjoy village in Manipur’s Senapati district on Tuesday.

Around 70 patients were admitted at PHC Paomata while 40 others were rushed to PHSC Tungjoy, said Dr Th Pouziivei, MO, PHC Paomata. Most of the patients were from Tungjoy and Tunggam village, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Dr Pouziivei, at around 2 pm on Tuesday, people started coming in with complaints of vomiting, diarrhea, high fever and body ache after attending the birthday celebration of a boy in Tungjoy village.

About 110 patients were admitted both at Paomata PHC and Tungjoy PHSC. Dr Pouziivei said the number of affected people could be more because those with non-serious symptoms likely decided to stay back at home after self-medication.

Since there are only three doctors and little staff at the health center, they are now taking help from nearby health centers, including manpower, to oversee the situation, Dr Pouziivei said.

On Wednesday, around 15 patients who had shown improvement were discharged. However, more patients continue to be admitted even on the second day of the incident, Dr Pouziivei informed.

According to the doctor, they suspect the fermented fish used in chutney to have caused food poisoning.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Those who do not consumed meat, however, were also admitted with same symptoms. So we are suspecting it was caused from the ingredient used (fermented fish/Ngari) in the chutney. However, nothing can be ascertained as of now,” Dr Pouziivei said.

On Wednesday morning, a team of Food Safety Team in Senapati did sampling and inspection at both the health centers and Tungjoy village for further investigation.

Also Read | Assam: Father-son duo held for alleged murder of woman in Hailakandi

Trending Stories









