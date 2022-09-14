Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday flagged off 11 new fire fighting vehicles and other equipment of the Manipur Fire Service Department and said it was part of a precautionary measure taken up to meet any eventuality of a fire. The fire fighting vehicles were for Imphal, Thoubal, Moreh, Bishnupur, Tamenglong, Jiribam, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Churachandpur.

Speaking as the chief guest of a launching cum demonstration ceremony at Khuman Lampak, Main Gate Parking, CM Biren Singh made two appeals to the people, including widening the bylanes and local roads to ensure that emergency vehicles like the fire service vehicles can pass through the roads in any event of an emergency and to maintain water ponds in every locality.

Emphasising the importance of wider bylanes and local roads, the chief minister questioned how these enormous vehicles will drive through the narrow bylanes of our localities in Imphal and the district Headquarters in the event of a fire or emergency.

The government cannot act alone, we need the people to get involved, CM Biren said urging the people to come out voluntarily and ensure that their local bylanes are widened so that at least large vehicles like the ones witnessed today can pass through.

We are in a very alarming situation, the chief minister said while further highlighting the lack of water due to deforestation, the drying up of rivers and the disappearance of water bodies like ponds and lakes in the state.

During any eventuality of an inferno, we need water to pump from the water bodies like ponds and rivers but our water bodies are dying, he said pointing out the deplorable condition of our rivers, including the Imphal River.

Appealing to the people to come out and actively participate in working for the welfare of society, Singh said it is not the time to criticize others but the time to ask ourselves what we have done and contributed to society.

Stating that around 64 vehicles are in service for Fire Service across the state and that 11 new vehicles with new sophisticated modern technology are being introduced in the state, Singh further encouraged the firemen to continue their service for the people.

Director Manipur Fire Services Themthing Ngashangva said the chief minister has been the backbone in his endeavour to modernise and enhance the capability of the Manipur Fire Services.

