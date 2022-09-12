Imphal: Manasha Devi Sapam from Imphal was crowned Miss Manipur 2022 at the grand finale held at Manipur Trade and Expo Center, Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West on Sunday night.

Kongsangthei P Hurray from Ukhrul’s Kachai village and Philayung Jajo of Apong village, Kamjong district, were adjudged the first and second runners-up, respectively. Apart from the three titles, the pageant also featured 13 subtitles.

With this, Manasha will be representing Manipur in the upcoming Miss North East 2022 to be held in Nagaland, to be organised by Northeast Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO).

Along with the title, the winner took home a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the second and third runners-up won Rs 80,000 and 60,000, respectively.

The 5th edition of Miss Manipur 2022 pageant was held under the theme ‘Where Extraordinary is Created’. The beauty pageant was organised under the supervision of state-level Miss Manipur Committee.

Prior to the mega event, all the contestants underwent an intensive 10-day training on personal grooming, etiquette, ramp walk and more.

