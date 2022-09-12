Imphal: Manipur police arrested an active cadre of an insurgent group with arms and ammunition from Khurai Kongpal in Imphal West on Saturday, a police official said.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, ADGP (L/O) Manipur Police Clay Khongsai said that the arrested person, identified as Thokchom Suresh alias Tombi alias Parihanba, 39, of Khurai Kongpal Sajor Leikai, is also the advisor of All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) and convener of the advisory committee of the student body.

Based on specific information about the presence of some members of underground outfits, a team of district police commandos conducted an operation in the Khurai Kongpal area around 4:30 am and arrested Thokchom Suresh along with a .38 pistol, a magazine and a laptop, the official said.

The police official also informed that during interrogation, the arrested person revealed that he joined the outfit in 1997 and received basic training in Eastern Nagaland before he officially joined the group.

Suresh also disclosed that he is presently reporting to one self-styled major Umakanta of the outfit from Singjamei who has been residing in Myanmar since 2021. He further confessed that he received the seized pistol from one unknown person at DM College in 2021, the official said.

The arrested person, along with seized items, have been handed over to the Porompat police station for further investigation.

The police official, while urging the student organisations to stay away from any anti-national activities or insurgent groups, also cautioned that those who are not students should not join any student organisation.

