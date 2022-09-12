Manipur: Doctors successfully operate cancer patient at RIMS

Imphal: Doctors at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Manipur, have successfully removed the cancerous tissues from the cheek, lips and neck of a male patient and reconstructed it using a free flap.

According to an official report, a 40-year-old worker from Kanglatombi was admitted to the plastic surgery department ward of RIMS Hospital after he was diagnosed with cancer of the right cheek and lips.

Last week, a team of plastic surgeons headed by Dr Akoijam Ibohal Singh performed the surgery at the newly inaugurated Modular Operation Theatre of the hospital.

The doctors took at least six hours to take out the cancerous tissues from the cheek, lips and neck. Later on, the cheek and lips were reconstructed by a free flap taken from the left forearm (radial forearm flap), it said.

Other doctors who assisted the head surgeon were Dr Pebam Manisana, Dr Nehar Sinam, Dr Manish Rajpurohit and Dr Sidharth Mandal.

The patient was monitored under the strict supervision of the anaesthesiologists in the Trauma ICU for a period of four days and shifted to the first floor of the newly inaugurated Burn Unit, added the official.

