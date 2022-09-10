Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged-off the programme for the improvement of Imphal Kohima Package–IV(B) and Imphal Kohima Package-V(A) Road of National Highway-02 held at Kalapahar in Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

CM Biren also assured to finish the road improvement work along the NH-2, the second lifeline of the state, within the next 15 days.

Singh appreciated the MLAs of Kangpokpi district and civil society organisations for their cooperation and efforts in solving the issues of land compensation along the said highway. He added that the government is working under the ambit of the Indian Constitution and not imposing any law which is beyond its ambit.

Appealing to the public that cooperating with the government’s development work could make our state more developed, the chief minister assured that those who are affected by the road improvement work would be compensated for their loss.

Later, the Chief Minister formally opened the Thadou Heritage Museum at Thadou Inpi-General Headquarters Complex at Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district.

“Happy to formally open the Thadou Heritage Museum at Keithelmanbi (Champhai) Kangpokpi today. To preserve our diverse socio-cultural heritage, the state government has constructed various tribal museums in different parts of the state,” Singh tweeted.

