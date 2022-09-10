Imphal: Chief Minister N Biren Singh felicitated the five MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) of Manipur and 13 others who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party recently at Thambal Shanglen in Imphal in the presence of state party chief A Sharda Devi on Saturday.

The five JD(U) MLAs who defected to BJP are Khumukcham Joykisan (Thangmeiband AC), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh AC), Md Achab Uddin (Jiribam AC), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei AC) and LM Khaute (Churachandpur AC).

Of the 13 others, seven of them were holding various posts of JD(U) and six of them were Ward members before they jumped ship to BJP.

The seven office bearers include Danis Nguillie, regional coordinator of the Northeast Executive Council (NEEC), JD(U), ex-MLA Manipur Elangbam Dwijamani Singh, E Amujao and Wahengbam Rojit Singh, all three of them were the vice-presidents, JD(U) Manipur unit, Sanasam Gopa Singh, general secretary, Madan, former VP & member state executive council and Aribam Gautam Singh, former secretary and media in-charge, JD(U) Manipur.

