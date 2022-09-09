Imphal: Three insurgents of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with arms and ammunition were arrested in the Tengnoupal district on Friday.

According to an official report, based on specific input regarding the movement of PLA cadres between border pillar no.79 and 81, troops of Moreh Battalion and the Manipur Police jointly launched an operation and arrested the insurgents from the general area of Jangnoi village in Moreh.

“One AK series rifle, two 0.32 pistols and 14 live rounds were recovered from their possession,” a police official said.

The official said the insurgents were attempting infiltration with the intention to target security forces.

The arrested insurgents, along with recovered items, have been handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.

