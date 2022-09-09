Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan inaugurated ‘Ayurveda Parv’- a three days Ayurvedic Mela at City Convention Centre in Imphal on Friday.

Services like free doctor’s consultation, free medicine, free yoga training and an Ayush exhibition will be available at the event which is being organised by the Vinoba Seva Pratisthan under the sponsorship of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Governor Ganesan said that the concepts and principles of Ayurveda put emphasis on the holistic development of people. He said that it is considered to be the most effective way to treat a wide range of ailments and live a healthy lifestyle. “The primary objective of Ayurveda is to seek a balance between body, mind and spirit. Ayurveda recognises three fundamental forms of subtle energy as ‘vasta, pitta and kapha’. These principles are present in every person but can be different in levels as per the basic biology of their body. It guides people in choosing healthy food and lifestyle,” the Governor said.

Governor Ganesan further said that Ayurveda is believed to be the oldest healing system that originated in India from the ancient Vedic times.

“This traditional system has been practised by scholars and disciples for over five thousand years ago. Keeping in view of its importance, the Ministry of AYUSH was started. The Ayurvedic system of treatment and medicine has widely been practised in Kerala which is encouraging and all should follow this system. We should try to recognise and follow the system,” he added.

Professor Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, Central Council of Research in Ayurveda Sciences also spoke on the importance of Ayurveda for healthy living and urged people to aware of the benefits of Ayurveda in maintaining a disease-free society.

MLA Thangjam Arunkumar, Prof N Rajmuhon Singh, VC, DM University and Dr A Guneshwor Sharma, Director, AYUSH, and students also attended the inaugural session.

