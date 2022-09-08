Imphal: Horzak Zimik, a youth from Manipur’s Ukhrul district, has embarked on a solo cycling ride from Shillong to his hometown. Zimik is expected to cover a distance of over 560 km to reach his destination.

Zimik, known as Sopkai Zimik, is a professional videographer, photographer and YouTuber. The Ukhrul resident began his first-ever solo cycle expedition from Shillong in Meghalaya on Tuesday. On his way home, Zimik is planning to visit the majestic Dzuko valley and set up camp.

On Thursday, when EastMojo contacted him, Zimik had already reached Doboka town in Assam and was planning to stay the night in Dimapur.

“I call this ride the trust ride. The main reason why I embarked on this journey was to test how much I trust myself and all that I bring with the journey. I was told that a person can’t be successful without taking a risk, so I took the most insane decision in my life, cycling solo back to Ukhrul to see how the future will reward me. Trust is a massive word and I take that seriously by putting my life on the line,” Zimik said.

He said the journey had been rewarding and wonderful over the past three days.

“I get to meet many strangers, experience different weather conditions and see amazing places. The most fun part is the appreciation I get from the local people with cycles and motorcycles. The love and support I got from people helps me to keep going,” he added.

Despite the scorching weather, especially in Assam, which hindered his energy, this avid adventurer is not deterred and looks forward to exploring more places on his bicycle in days to come.

“The sudden shift in weather conditions did hinder my progress. I’m used to cycling in cool weather conditions but Assam’s weather wrecked today’s plan to reach Nagaon. I will move to Dimapur today, and Kohima the next day after which I’ll test my endurance by going to Dzuko Valley,” Zimik said.

The photographer also said that he doesn’t have plans regarding cycling, “But I would love to bike from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat and Shimla to Kerala. Let’s see what the future holds,” he added.

