Imphal: Nongmaithem Deven, a founding member of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU), passed away on Thursday in Imphal due to a prolonged illness.
Nongmaithem Deven, popularly known as Khollao Deven, played an instrumental role in shaping and development of journalism in Manipur.
Condoling the death of a veteran state journalist, chief minister N Biren Singh said on Facebook, “Deeply pained to heat the demise of the veteran journal, Shri Nongmaithem Deven, popularly known as Khollao Deven. He played an instrumental role in the development of Manipuri journalism and was a founding member of AMWJU.”
“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” Singh added.
