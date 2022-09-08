Leading tyre maker Apollo Tyres has launched ‘Go the Distance’, the first one-of-its-kind football pitch in the entire Northeast region of the country, where the tyre manufacturer has created a playing surface for football using 100% repurposed rubber from their own tyres.

The re-surfaced 160 x 90 feet KaGo Football Turf was inaugurated by the Chennaiyin FC players in Imphal, Manipur. Captain Anirudh Thapa, local upcoming star Ninthoinganba Meetei and international player VafaHakhamenshi inaugurated the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is the first-ever such pitch in the entire Eastern region of India.

There was an interactive session between the Chennaiyin FC players, Apollo Tyres’ business partners and local academy kids. The players also signed autographs and clicked photos with Apollo Tyres’ business partners and local academy kids.

Each of the 160 ft x 90 ft football pitches uses approximately 1,500 car tyres. The tyres are shredded into usable crumb rubber to layer the pitches. Around 7,500 kg of crumb rubber has been used in a 160 ft x 90 ft football pitch. This helps create a safer ground and enhances the quality of the pitches.

Apollo Tyres had previously launched pitches across 11 different venues. The first ‘Go the Distance’ pitch was opened near the North Stand of the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester, home of Apollo Tyres’ partner Manchester United Football Club.

Also read | Assam Accord: SC bench to hear pleas vs Sec 6A of Citizenship Act

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









