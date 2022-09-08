Manipur: 3 minors abandoned; officials urge public to identify for claim

Imphal: The district child protection unit on Wednesday declared three minor boys as ‘abandoned’ and urged the public to identify their true relationship with the children to make their claim.

In a statement issued by District Child Protection Unit, Social Welfare Department (DCPU-SWD) officer Sushma Elangbam, three boys identified as Nawaz, Habib and Danish, aged 5, 4 and 1 year respectively, who reportedly are sons of Sanayai and Nazima of Yairipok Changngamdabi Mathak Leikai in Imphal East, have been declared ‘abandoned’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It also stated that three minor boys were declared abandoned as per the CWC Imphal East order dated September 6, 2022, and GD Entry number was recorded at the Porompat P.S bearing the G.D No. 12/PRT-PS/2022 dated 07/09/2022.

The protection officer further stated that any person who can identify their true relationship with the said children can make their claim from the office of the Child Welfare Committee, Imphal East, or from the office of the Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA_IE) located at Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal (South), Lane No. 5(B). The person(s) will have to provide relevant documents as proof to support their identity and their exact relationship with the three children within a period two months for Danish and four months for Habib and Nawaz.

In case of failure to do so on the stipulated time, the three minor boys, according to the protection officer, will be declared as ‘legally free for adoption’.

Also Read | Manipur: Apollo Tyres launches NE’s first sustainable football pitch

Trending Stories









