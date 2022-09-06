Imphal: As many as 26 inmates suffering from mental health issues and substance abuse were rescued from an illegally-run healing centre on Monday by a combined team of the health department and Imphal East district police.

As per the official report, Bethel Healing Centre in Mayophung was found operating in violation of the Manipur Nursing Homes and Clinics Registration Act, 1992, guidelines. The inmates, according to the police, were forcibly detained at the centre after they were abandoned by their families.

Police said the centre was registered as a trust under the Manipur Home and Clinic Registration Act, which did not give it powers for admission of inmates.

Of the total 26 inmates, 10 males were shifted to Halfway Home Tezpur, while eight female inmates were moved to Halfway Home in Wangjing.

“Three inmates have been admitted to JNIMS and two to a de-addiction centre. We allowed three other inmates to go home after proper diagnosis,” a police officer said.

The health director, Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, has sent a legal notice to the proprietor of the illegally-run centre and has asked its stakeholders to take up steps to prepare the necessary infrastructures, workforce and equipment for registration under the Manipur Nursing Homes and Clinics Registration Act, 1992 and Rules, 1993, within 15 days.

Dr Mangang further instructed to properties of the centre to stop the operations of the unit until proper registration was done.

Commenting on the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that legal action will be initiated against any unjustified detention of people.

