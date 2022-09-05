Imphal: Seikholen Singsit, a science teacher and headmaster at the Keithelmanbi Government High School in Kangpokpi district, was among the seven teachers who were conferred with the State Awards to Teachers 2022 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day in Imphal on Monday.

Singsit, who has been teaching for the past 15 years, was recognised for his efforts to change the look of the school by turning dull classroom walls into canvasses of colourful and informative wall paintings.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking to EastMojo on the sidelines of the event, Singsit expressed his gratitude to the government for the recognition, stating, “This award is a reminder for me to continue to work harder in the years to come.”

During the lockdown in 2021, Singsit noticed that the school was dilapidated, and since it was not under the state’s School Fagathansi Mission, he took it upon himself and spent the whole year painting the school building’s interior and exterior, giving it a new look.

“After I painted the whole school building, it looks far better than some of the schools under the School Fagathansi Mission. I procured all the materials from my pocket and did it all by myself,” said Singsit.

Not only has he published Vedic Mathematics in Thadou language, the first effort of its kind in Manipur, but his efforts have also increased the enrolment of students in the school from 50 to around 200 students.

“Through Vedic Mathematics, I want to promote science and mathematics, especially among tribal students. Because when it comes to science and mathematics, tribal students are left behind. Once students pass Class 10, they feel they can avoid these subjects,” he said adding that he wants to popularise both the subjects so that tribals of Manipur can be at par with the rest of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Fuelled by his success, Singsit plans to take up a different teaching-learning method that falls in step with the National Education Policy, 2020.

Also Read | On Teachers Day, Manipur’s Nongmaithem Gautam conferred with National Award

Trending Stories









