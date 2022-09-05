Imphal: Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, a primary teacher at Eastern Ideal High School in Manipur’s Imphal East, was conferred the prestigious National Awards to Teachers 2022 by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day celebration on Monday.

The award was given to Nongmaithem Gautam for promoting innovative experiments in teaching and his creative skills while renovating classrooms with colourful art and designing a chalk-free whiteboard for the students.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Shri Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, a primary teacher at Eastern Ideal High School from Manipur has been conferred with #NAT2022. He has promoted innovation experiments for joyful learning like the use of ICT, blogs, websites and YouTube channels etc.,” tweeted MoS for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

See more Shri Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, a primary teacher at Eastern Ideal High School from Manipur has been conferred with #NAT2022.

He has promoted innovation experiments for joyful learning like use of ICT, Blogs and Websites, YouTube channels etc. @thbasantasingh @NBirenSingh pic.twitter.com/c5AMHveJhF — Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (@RanjanRajkuma11) September 5, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said that it is the responsibility of teachers to generate interest in science and research among their students. Good teachers can make complex principles easy to explain with the help of living examples that exist in nature. She quoted a famous saying about teachers and said “the mediocre teacher tells; the good teacher explains; the superior teacher demonstrates, and the great teacher inspires.” She said that an ideal teacher has all four qualities. Such ideal teachers build a nation in the true sense by building the lives of the students.

The President also urged teachers to encourage the habit of asking questions and expressing doubts in the students. She said that by answering more and more questions and solving doubts, their knowledge would also increase. A good teacher is always enthusiastic about learning something new.

Along with Nongmaithem Gautam, six other teachers from the Northeast also received the prestigious National Teachers’ award.

Altogether, 45 teachers from across the country were selected for the award by the Ministry of Education.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 2019, Nongmaithem Gautam Singh was also awarded the Smart Teacher Award by Navodaya Kranti Parowar in recognition of his tireless efforts and support for government education in India.

Also Read | Manipur: JP Nadda welcomes five JD(U) MLAs to BJP

Trending Stories









