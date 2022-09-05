Imphal: The Government of Manipur facilitated seven teachers at the state-level Teachers’ Day celebration held on Monday at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Govindas Konthoujam and education minister Th Basantakumar Singh presided as chief guest and president, respectively.

The function was organised by the Education Department, Government of Manipur. As many as seven teachers were awarded at the state-level function for their contribution to the field of education.

The State Teacher’s Award was handed over to Ch Indira Devi, Lecturer, Johnstone Higher Secondary School; Seikholen Singsit, Science Graduate Teacher, Keithelmanbi Govt. High School; Y Prem Singh, Arts Graduate Teacher, Ngaikhong High School; Kharga Prasad Prasain, Hindi Graduate Teacher, Bishnulal High School; O Arunkumari Devi, Lecturer, Lilong Higher Secondary School; Kh Nirojlata Devi, Lecturer, Ibotonsana Higher Secondary School and RK Ranjita, in-charge, Wangkhei High School.

During the event, Minister Govindas Konthoujam stressed the importance of “Guru-Shishya Parampara” which embodies a strong bond between the teacher and the student.

“To become a perfect human being, we should inculcate the knowledge of respecting our teachers,” the minister said.

Stating that the government has been working hard to improve the education sector in the state, the minister appealed to the teachers to educate the students in all aspects instead of making them just “literate”.

The state-level college teachers’ awards for 2021-22 under different categories were also presented. The ‘Best Principal Award’ carrying a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate was handed over to M Priyokumar Singh, Principal, Imphal College. The Lifetime Achievement Award for Faculty Member carrying a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate was given to H Manoranjan Sharma, Principal, Waikhom Mani Girls’ College.

The ‘Best IQAC Team Award’ was bagged by Churachandpur College carrying a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate.

Appreciation Awards from Education (U) were given to Manipur University, Canchipur, Kumbi College, Moirang and Haorokcham Anil, Managing Director, Synapx. Special Awards were distributed to 48 government schools with a 100 per cent pass percentage in High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLCE), 2022.

