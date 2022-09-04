Imphal: The five JD (U) MLAs who joined with the ruling BJP in Manipur were warmly welcomed by the BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh along with state unit president A Sharda Devi and party national spokesperson were also present at the reception.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The five MLAs who have joined the BJP are Khumukcham Joykisan of Thangmeiband AC, Ngursanglur Sanate of Tipaimukh AC, Md Achab Uddin of Jiribam AC, Thangjam Arunkumar of Wangkhei AC and LM Khaute of Churachandpur AC.

While welcoming the five MLAs into the BJP party’s fold, Nadda said the party will “greatly benefit” with the new inclusions.

“I welcome the five MLAs from Manipur into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) family. All of you possess qualities that will greatly benefit our party. I am certain you will all serve the nation diligently as members of the BJP & play your role in the development of the country,” tweeted JP Nadda.

See more I welcome the five JDU MLAs from Manipur into the @BJP4India family. All of you possess qualities that will greatly benefit our party. I am certain you will all serve the nation diligently as members of the BJP & play your role in the development of the country. pic.twitter.com/RMPranmJw4 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 4, 2022

“With great joy, Shri @JPNadda Ji, President @BJP4India heartily welcome the 5 JDU MLAs who got merged into BJP recently, at his office today. At the ceremony, I was joined by State Prabhari, Shri @sambitswaraj Ji & BJP State Unit President, Smt. @AShardaDevi Ji,” chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

See more With great joy, Shri @JPNadda Ji, President @BJP4India heartily welcome the 5 JDU MLAs who got merged into BJP recently, at his office today.



At the ceremony I was joined by State Prabhari, Shri @sambitswaraj Ji & BJP State Unit President, Smt. @AShardaDevi Ji.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7M7ANHOfO3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 4, 2022

JD(U) won six seats in the last 12 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With the quitting of the five MLAs from the party and joining the BJP, Md Abdul Nasir of Lilong AC is the lone MLA of JD(U) in Manipur.

As per the bulletin issued by Manipur Legislative Assembly secretary K Meghajit Singh on Friday, the merger of the five MLAs of JD(U) to the Legislature Party of BJP in the Manipur Legislative Assembly does not violate the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

However, JD(U) in Manipur has stated that the party will move to High Court and seek disqualification of the five MLAs.

Reacting to the development, the Opposition Congress party in the state also termed the merger of the five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP as ‘unconstitutional’ and the act attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India.

“5 JD(U) MLAs out of 6 JD(U) MLAs from Manipur merging with BJP is not only unconstitutional, but the act also attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India,” said Manipur unit Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more 5 @Jduonline MLAs out of 6 JD(U) MLAs from Manipur merging with @BJP4India is not only unconstitutional, but the act also attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India.



There will be a move to High Court to disqualify them.



Save Constitution, Save Democracy. pic.twitter.com/NfCftRzKtQ — Ningombam Bupenda Meitei (@BupendaMeitei) September 2, 2022

“There will be a move to High Court to disqualify them,” he added.

Also Read | Assam among states yet to enforce floodplain zoning law

Trending Stories









