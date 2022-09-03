Manipur: 'National SC-ST Hub' held to promote entrepreneurship

Churachandpur: In a bid to promote entrepreneurship among all sections of society, including the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe entrepreneurs, the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) mega conclave was held at EBC Gospel Centenary Hall, New Lamka in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday.

The conclave was organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) along the lines of the Public Procurement Policy, 2012.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma highlighted the NSSH schemes and other schemes of the ministry.

See more मणिपुर के जनपद चुराचांदपुर में एमएसएमई मंत्रालय द्वारा आयोजित नेशनल एससी एसटी हब कॉनक्लेव में मणिपुर सरकार की माननीया मंत्री श्री मती @KipgenNemcha जी के साथ प्रतिभाग कर एमएसएमई उद्यमियों द्वारा लगाई गई प्रदर्शनी का अवलोकन कर उपस्थित उद्यमियों को संबोधित किया । pic.twitter.com/nd5xXF3EOq — Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (@bpsvermabjp) September 3, 2022

He said the National SC/ST Hub (NSSH) would provide professional support to the SC/ST enterprises and work towards the development of new entrepreneurs to participate in the public procurement process, leveraging on the ‘Stand-up India’ programme. The minister also assured that support and mentoring services would be provided to selected entrepreneurs by industry experts, CPSEs and incubators.

Highlighting the achievements of state government through this programme, Nemcha Kipgen, minister of textiles, commerce and industry department and co-operation, said the conclave would improve the lives of many people belonging to the SC/ST communities and play an integral role in the development of the state and the country’s economy.

As part of the conclave, awards were given to the top three entrepreneurs. Stores were also set up to showcase various products of the entrepreneurs of the state.

The National SC/ST Hub is an initiative of the Central Government targeted towards developing a supportive ecosystem for SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Churachandpur DC Sharath Chandra Arroju, SP Shivanand Surve and officials from different government departments also attended the conclave apart from entrepreneurs and other beneficiaries.

