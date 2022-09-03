Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with state unit BJP party president A Sharda Devi on Saturday accorded a warm welcome to the five Janata Dal (United) legislators who joined the ruling BJP on Friday.

The latest development came weeks after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) broke its alliance with the NDA in Bihar and became the Chief Minister of the Mahagathbandhan government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Along with State BJP President Smt @AShardaDevi Ji, heartily welcomes the 5 JD(U) MLAs who got merged into BJP yesterday. This merger shows the love and trust entrusted by people in the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble BJP President Shri@JPNadda Ji,” tweed CM Biren Singh.

See more Along with State BJP President, Smt @AShardaDevi Ji, heartily welcomed the 5 JDU MLAs who got merged into BJP yesterday. This merger shows the love and trust entrusted by people in the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble BJP President Shri @JPNadda Ji. pic.twitter.com/0XoL8qu66C — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 3, 2022

Speculations were rife that the JD(U) will break its ties with the BJP in Manipur. However, out of the six, five JD(U) legislators jumped ship to the BJP on Friday.

The five legislators are Khumukcham Joykisan of Thangmeiband AC, Ngursanglur Sanate of Tipaimukh AC, Md Achab Uddin of Jiribam AC, Thangjam Arunkumar of Wangkhei AC and LM Khaute of Churachandpur AC.

Notably, the lone legislator belonging to the JD(U) is Md Abdul Nasir of Lilong AC.

In a statement issued by Manipur Legislative Assembly secretary K Meghajit Singh, the speaker accepted the resignation of the five MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress in Manipur has termed the defection of the five JD(U) MLAs as ‘unconstitutional’ and said that the act itself attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India.

“5 JD(U) MLAs out of the 6 JD (U) MLAs from Manipur merging with the BJP is not only unconstitutional, but the act also attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India,” tweeted Manipur unit Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei.

“There will be a move to High Court to disqualify them. Save Constitution, Save Democracy,” he added.

See more 5 @Jduonline MLAs out of 6 JD(U) MLAs from Manipur merging with @BJP4India is not only unconstitutional, but the act also attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India.



There will be a move to High Court to disqualify them.



Save Constitution, Save Democracy. pic.twitter.com/NfCftRzKtQ — Ningombam Bupenda Meitei (@BupendaMeitei) September 2, 2022

Also read | Guwahati: NFR thrust on implementing PM Gati Shakti expeditiously

Trending Stories









