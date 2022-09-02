Imphal: The British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday joined the LGBTQ community of Manipur in Imphal to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the landmark Section 377 judgment by Supreme Court.

On September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the draconian Article 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalised gay sex and decriminalised adult consensual same-sex marriages.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The day also marked the UK’s 50th anniversary of Pride and recognition of LGBT+ rights as fundamental human rights.

The event, which was in partnered with Ya_All, northeast India’s first registered LGBTQ youth led organisation, was to celebrate and also to create awareness among the youth on LGBT+ rights.

“The UK is committed to championing these rights internationally and supporting those who defend them in the belief that everyone, everywhere, should be free to love who they love and express themselves without fear of violence or discrimination,” stated the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata.

Also Read | How Assam’s LGBTQIAP+ community is taking down century-old traditions

British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, Nick Low, who attended the programme as chief guest, said: “It’s an excellent and important day for all of us. I am hugely impressed by what I have seen here and I think this is a groundbreaking initiative which is going to be immensely important to the community. I love the positive energy here today and it is a really important celebration.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While lauding India’s apex court for the landmark judgment, Low said: “The decision of India’s Supreme Court on September 6, 2018 to abolish Article 377 was, and remains, a beacon of hope and a powerful statement that one of the world’s great democracies loves and values all its children equally. I thoroughly enjoyed the deliberations and celebrations organised by our friends at Ya_All in Imphal.”

Acknowledging the landmark judgment furthering LGBTQ rights in India, Sadam Hanjabam, founder and president Ya_All said, “Section 377 judgment is the step towards equality, equity and a life with dignity regardless of gender identity. Though small, it is definitely a stepping stone towards future progress for the LGBTQ community.”

The event was also attended by Imphal East DC Diana Khumanthem and Uttam Ngangom, Director, Social Welfare department, Manipur, among others.

“Though this is a small program but it is very significant and meaningful towards empowerment and inclusive growth for the transgender community,” said Ngangom.

While addressing the event, the social welfare director also informed that in order to address the issues faced by young trans children at children’s homes, the state government is trying to open two dedicated homes for trans boys and girls.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“These children are either being bullied or feeling awkward among the other children, so considering this, we have already submitted two proposals to the Ministry of women and child welfare, and they have responded positively. andI believe that by the end of this year, we will be able to open two dedicated children homes for trans boys and girls,” said Ngangom, adding that “if this is successful, this will be the first-of-its-kind in the country and Manipur will be the first state to have such children’s homes”.

Also Read | Pride with no Prejudice: Why Mayuri Deka’s poems are cathartic

Trending Stories









