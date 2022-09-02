Imphal: In a major crackdown, security forces arrested a self-style lance corporal of proscribed group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) near Indo-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district on Friday, said an official.

Based on specific inputs, troops of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of IGAR (South), launched an operation and apprehended the UNLF cadre.

The arrested cadre has been handed over to Thinghat police station for further investigation, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Modi Battalion of Assam Rifles also distributed essential items to students of The Mission Blind School at Pallel in Kakching district on Thursday.

The children of the school thanked the battalion for all the contribution and support extended to them over the years.

