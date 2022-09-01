Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Thursday visited the site at Moirang Khunou where Sangai Ethnic Park is being constructed to inspect the ongoing construction work.

The Ethnic Park is being built to host the Sangai Festival this year. Huts representing different tribal groups of the state would be set up at the Ethnic Park.

See more Visited the ongoing construction site of Sangai Ethnic Park along with Hon’ble MLAs and officials. We are working 24*7 to ensure that the project gets completed before the Sangai Festival in November.Above all, I’m thankful to the people for their immense cooperation. pic.twitter.com/jj0psm4nm2 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 1, 2022

Interacting with locals of Moirang Khunou, CM Biren expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him by the residents of Kwakta, Moirang Khunou and other neighbouring villages while on his way to the Ethnic Park.

Expressing satisfaction on the support of nearby people in widening the approach road to the park, he stated that such support from the public would be of big contribution to the developmental works taken up by the government.

CM informed the state government had invited President Droupadi Murmu to attend the Sangai Festival this year. “The site had been chosen for construction of the Ethnic Park considering the suitability of the area, and hosting the festival near the habitat of Sangai (brow-antlered deer) would also play a big role in making the visitors more aware of the state animal of Manipur,” the CM said

He further informed that the Sangai Festival was held only at Imphal earlier. “However, with the formation of my government, the festival began to be held at different places of the state, including Keibul Lamjao and Mao. This year, too, the festival would also be held at other places, including Khuga and Behiang where Manipur Southern Cultural Centre is being constructed, as Sangai stands for the whole state,” he said.

Stating that he would visit the site frequently to look after the construction work, he appealed to the public to continue giving their support.

Chairman, Loktak Development Authority Moirangthem Asnikumar, MLA of Thanga AC Tongbram Robindro, MLA of Moirang AC Thongam Shanti, MLA of Mao AC Losii Dikho, MLA of Karong AC J Kumo Sha, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary V Vumlunmang, Managing Director, Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited (MPHC Ltd.) C Doungel, Commissioner (Tourism) PK Jha and other senior officials accompanied the chief minister during the inspection.

Later, the chief minister also visited the INA War Memorial at Moirang and inspected the ongoing work at the site.

