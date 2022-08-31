Manipur: JD(U) candidate among 3 held with drugs worth over Rs 4 crore

Imphal: A team of Imphal West police commando arrested three persons, including an aspiring politician who had recently contested in the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, with WY tablets worth Rs 4.4 crore on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as S Longjam Ratan Singh, 30, of Awang Leikai, Imphal East, Kangabam Jadu Singh, 52, of Charangpat Mayai Leikai of Wangkhei Yonglan Leirak, Imphal East and Majnu Miah, 37, of Jordanga Part-2 of Dhubri in Assam.

Jadu Singh alias Jadumani contested the recent 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly from Wangkhem AC on a JD(U) ticket.

According to Imphal West SP Ksh Shivakanta, the team carried out frisking and checking at the Meitei Lamkhai area under Singjamei Police station and intercepted one vehicle. Upon thorough checking, the police team recovered suspected narcotic items (WY tablets) wrapped in brown adhesive tape concealed in a chamber of the vehicle. The seized narcotic items were weighing around 9.1614 kg and a total of 88,000 WY tablets.

On questioning the driver, Ratan Singh revealed that the recovered drugs belonged to Jadu Singh, police said.

The same team arrested Jadu and Majnu from Kangpokpi district. They were travelling towards Dimapur at the time of their arrest, police said.

The police team also recovered Rs 1,42,430 in cash, six mobile phones, one wallet, two Aadhaar cards, one voter ID card, one PAN card and one driving license from their possession.

As per the preliminary investigation, the three persons were found to be part of an inter-state drug syndicate and an FIR has been registered against them.

The arrested persons along with seized articles have been handed over to Singjamei police station.

On Tuesday, the arrested persons were produced before the chief judiciary of Imphal and were remanded to police custody for 10 days, police said.

