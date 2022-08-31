Manipur: Health minister lauded ASHA workers for their committed service to people

Imphal: Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh has said that the committed service of the ASHA workers is highly commendable. Minister Ranjan was speaking as chief guest on the occasion of distribution of bags and umbrellas to ASHAs of Manipur held at Heritage Hall, IMA, Lamphelpat in Imphal on Wednesday.

Minister Ranjan stated that primary health care system needs to be focused. Without strengthening primary health care which is at the grassroot level, tertiary health care system will hardly be able to be improved. The government is trying to improve overall health care system in the state. In this regard people’s cooperation is needed, he informed.

The ASHA workers are playing the role of linking between the grassroot health care service and the community. He also appreciated ASHAs for their role during the COVID-19 pandemic. ASHAs are involved in maximum programs and activities of NHM, he added.

Minister Ranjan also stated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised the dedicated service of the ASHAs. ASHAs also play connecting role during the nutritional and sanitary campaign of the department. ASHAs can take a bigger role to evade the social taboo about the menstrual hygiene particularly the young girls, he suggested.

Speaking as President, Manipur Health Services Director Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang said that ASHAs show their worth by their action not by words. There are a total number of 664,349 villages and 700,000 ASHA workers in India. They have become interface between health functionary and communities. ASHA workers should be given training in simple and easy ways, he suggested.

Officials and staffs of state health department and NHM, Manipur and others were also attended the function.

Later, minister Ranjan also paid a surprise visit to the Medical Directorate office and conducted inspection of the medical store room of the directorate.

