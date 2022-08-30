Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan has said the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has been rendering yeoman services by helping the downtrodden and needy in the state.

Speaking at the Patron Certificates distribution function of IRCS, Manipur State Branch, held at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Tuesday, Governor said the Red Cross has been rendering remarkable services to the needy for the last several years when they suffered from various types of natural calamities.

He said it has been extending invaluable services to the widows whose husbands had died due to gun violence or cancer or HIV/AIDS with the support of the International Red Cross Committee and IRCS, National Headquarters.

The Governor said the IRCS is one of the internationally-known organisations devoted mainly to philanthropic and humanitarian services. “The Red Cross Societies around the world have been extending help to millions of needy people. It has also been extending remarkable services over the years with the objective to create and foster a spirit of understanding among the people of the world.”

Ganesan added, “No service is as great and valuable as the service to the poor, needy and to the less fortunate. Their service to the poor and needy is indeed commendable and praiseworthy. I hope that IRCS will keep rendering humanitarian services to the needy people of this state.”

The Governor distributed Patron Certificates to MLA Th Lokeshwar Singh; Seram Neken Singh, Member, Zilla Parishad, Imphal East; H Bikramjit Singh; Dr Y Mohen and Dr L Manglem Singh.

He also handed over the ‘Meritorious Volunteer Award’ to the President, IRCS, Senapati Branch. Besides, he also flagged off an ambulance of IRCS, Manipur from Raj Bhavan.

RK Nimai Singh, Secretary, IRCS, Manipur State Branch; volunteers from Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Senapati participated in the function.

