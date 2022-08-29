Imphal: In a major breakthrough, two cadres of proscribed groups of Manipur – Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) – were arrested in a joint operation by security forces from Thoubal and Imphal East districts on Saturday, said an official.

Based on credible intelligence inputs provided by the Keithelmanbi Battalion, under the aegis of IGAR (South), the joint operations were launched along with Manipur Police and apprehended the two cadres of the militant outfits.

The team also recovered a pistol each from their possession, it said.

During a preliminary investigation, it came to light that the arrested cadres were actively involved in extortion and carrying out other subversive activities in the valley on behalf of the proscribed groups.

Meanwhile, both the arrested cadres have been handed over to Heirok and Andro police stations for further investigation, the police said.

