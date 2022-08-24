Manipur: Union MoS for railways inspects Imphal-Jiribam railway project

Imphal: The Union minister of state for railways and textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh on Wednesday inspected the Imphal-Jiribam Railway project in Manipur and reviewed the progress of the under-construction project.

“Conducted site visit of India’s second longest tunnel on the Tupul-Imphal section railway line of Northeast Frontier Railway in Manipur. The upcoming Jiribam-Imphal New Railway Line project will bring more tourism and economic prosperity in the entire Northeast India,” MoS Sardosh tweeted while adding “Very soon you will be able to enjoy your tail travel through the modern new station of Imphal.”

During her visit to Tupul-Imphal section Railway line, the minister for railways also interacted with the workers and appreciated them for their teamwork and dedication to this historic project.

The Imphal-Jiribam railway project which is being constructed estimated cost of about Rs 14,322 crore will have 11 stations covering five districts of Manipur from Jiribam to Imphal with the country’s broad gauge network. A pier bridge standing at 141 meters is also being constructed near Khumji in Noney district as part of the 111 km Manipur railway project. This will be the tallest pier bridge in the world.

