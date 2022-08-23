Imphal: Troops of Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur police, recovered brown sugar worth Rs 17.20 core from the border town of Moreh on Tuesday.

As per the official release, based on specific input on cross border smuggling of narcotics, at around 2:15 am, a joint operation by Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched in general area Friendship Bridge at Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The joint team of security forces observed the suspicious movement of two individuals from Myanmar to India near Border Pillar 77, the release stated.

However, on being challenged, both individuals dropped their sacks and fled towards Myanmar territory. On thorough search of the sacks, the team recovered 8.6 kg brown sugar of worth Rs 17.20 crore.

The recovered items have been handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.

Also read | Manipur: ATSUM hits back at HAC over ‘misleading’ statement

Trending Stories









